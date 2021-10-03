5,062 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $145.14. 1,425,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

