5,401 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

