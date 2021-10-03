544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK) Shares Up 150%

544021 (ALK.L) (LON:ALK) shot up 150% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96). 18,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

544021 (ALK.L) Company Profile (LON:ALK)

Alkane Energy plc is an independent power producer. The Company provides both base load generation from coal mine methane (CMM) and a network of peak pricing power response assets using bought in natural gas. It operates in two segments: the extraction and utilization of gas for power generation and for direct sale, and the design, build and operation of projects for external customers.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 544021 (ALK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 544021 (ALK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.