5,805 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

