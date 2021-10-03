$6.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $6.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.77. 260,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.