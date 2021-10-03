621 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

