$676.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $676.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.60 million and the lowest is $667.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

