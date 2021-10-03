7,524 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

