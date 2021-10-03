7,956 Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,984,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $7,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Noah by 611.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.