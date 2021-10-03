888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. 888 has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

