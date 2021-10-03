$937.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce sales of $937.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $946.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $918.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.08. 1,502,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.