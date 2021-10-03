$95.00 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $95.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.70 million to $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $385.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. Livent has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

