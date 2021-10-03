AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of AAR worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in AAR by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in AAR by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AAR by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.75. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

