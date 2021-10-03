AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 89.7% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $23.67 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

