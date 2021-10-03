ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 12.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

