Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

