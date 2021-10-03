Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 23.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abcam by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Abcam by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 112.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

