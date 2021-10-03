Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $42.24

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $37.50. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 17,513 shares trading hands.

ADGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

