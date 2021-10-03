Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Adbri alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Adbri has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.