adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €375.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €321.76 ($378.55).

FRA:ADS opened at €270.25 ($317.94) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

