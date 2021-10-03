AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Up 3.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 2,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

