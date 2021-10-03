Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 132,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

ADZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$116.72 million and a PE ratio of -55.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

