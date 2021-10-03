Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,583 Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BATS PBND opened at $25.92 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

