Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $149,000 Holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International Limited has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

