Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $152,000 Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

