Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Root were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 479,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.17 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

