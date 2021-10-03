Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $143,000 in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.81% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $31.39 on Friday. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

