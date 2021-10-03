Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $71.06 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.17.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

