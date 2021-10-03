Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

