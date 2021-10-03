Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 482 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

