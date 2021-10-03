Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.