Advisor Partners LLC Buys 226 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.