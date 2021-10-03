Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.