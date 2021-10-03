Advisor Partners LLC Has $534,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

