Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

