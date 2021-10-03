Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $294.86 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.