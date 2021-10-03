Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

