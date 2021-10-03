Aeryus Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 78.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 75.9% lower against the US dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $8,970.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00675703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.34 or 0.01017457 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

