African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.75

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 16472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

