ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ageas SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

AGESY stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

