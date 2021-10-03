AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 1,387 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

