AGF Investments America Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

