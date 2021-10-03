AGF Investments LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL traded down $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.33. 597,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,199. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

