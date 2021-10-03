AGF Investments LLC Invests $732,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,062 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,196. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

