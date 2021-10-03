AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.86. 2,813,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

