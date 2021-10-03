AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. 1,020,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,171. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

