AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. 319,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.