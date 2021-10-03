AGF Investments LLC Sells 231 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $142,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,182.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.59. 3,196,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

