AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,126. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.