Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of A opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

